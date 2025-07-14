RPD investigates shots fired Sunday night; no one in custody

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police Department is investigating after shots rang out in the northwest part of town on Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 p.m. at 41st St. NW for a report of gunshots. They found an unoccupied vehicle with a shattered window in a parking lot of Village Green Apartments.

Shell casings were recovered from the scene. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.