RPD hosts promotional ceremony
(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Police Department hosted a promotional ceremony at the International Event Center on Monday.
The event saw nine officers get promoted (six to sergeant, two to lieutenant, and one to captain) with loved ones pinning on their new badges.
The promoted officers are as follows:
- Sergeant Alexander Clement
- Sergeant Aron Lodermeier
- Sergeant Paul Hill
- Sergeant Jesse Ackerson
- Sergeant Paul Osowski
- Sergeant Gregory Marx
- Lieutenant Richard Dahly
- Lieutenant Eric Strop
- Captain Paul Gronholz