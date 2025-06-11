RPD fully staffed for the first time in 7 years

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Police Department and other first responders kicked off the first Safe City Nights of the summer, and there’s some good news for RPD as well.

For the first time in seven years, RPD is fully staffed.

ABC 6 News caught up with Chief Jim Franklin to learn what’s behind the recruitment boost, and he says it all comes back to a sort of farm system for the department, hoping to interest young kids and encourage them to join the force.

Chief Franklin says it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I think this is important for a couple different reasons. Number one is certainly being staffed as we get into the busy summer months as these are our busier months for calls for service. Calls for service do increase in the summer, and then number two, it’ll allow us to have a little better of a work life balance,” Chief Franklin said.

While RPD is finally fully staffed, other departments across the country aren’t so lucky as police recruitment continues to be an issue in the U.S.

According to a nationwide survey of police departments, 65% of agencies are seeing staffing shortages. While the numbers vary, the struggling departments are operating around 90% of their authorized staffing levels.

Because of those shortages, 65% of agencies say they have reduced services of specialized units like police that patrol specific areas including hospitals and parks.

That’s why Minnesota Congressman Rep. Brad Finstad introduced a bill to boost recruitment numbers nationwide.

The bill is called the Pathways to Policing Act, which allocates $50 million to local departments to recruit and train new officers.

Finstad released a statement on the bill, saying:

“The Pathways to Policing Act will deliver critical resources to strengthen officer recruitment and help reduce obstacles that may discourage qualified candidates from pursuing a career in law enforcement.”