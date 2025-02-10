RPD finds gun without serial number during traffic stop

(ABC 6 News) – A traffic stop in southeast Rochester on Sunday resulted in a physical altercation after officers found a gun without a serial number.

Derrick Mays

According to RPD, officers were conducting a traffic stop at 8th Ave. SE and 20th Ave SE at around 11:15 a.m. The driver, 25-year-old Derrick Mays of Rochester, exited his vehicle and began yelling from the middle of the road. He was informed he would be cited for driving after revocation.

Officers found a gun without a serial number during a search of the vehicle, and RPD says Mays is prohibited from owning a firearm. He then shoved and officer and physically resisted arrest as officers handcuffed him.

He now faces multiple charges.