RPD dispatched to three vehicle crash Tuesday morning

(ABC 6 News) – First responders were on the scene of a crash in downtown Rochester at East Center Street and Civic Center Drive SE Tuesday morning.

According to preliminary information, officers were dispatched to the scene at around 8 a.m. Three vehicles were involved, and reports suggest no one was seriously injured. However, a city street light was damaged during the crash.

This is a developing story, and ABC 6 will have more details as they become available.