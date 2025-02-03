RPD detains man wielding knife at playground

(ABC 6 News) – A man was taken into custody over the weekend by Rochester Police after wielding a knife at a playground.

According to RPD, officers responded to Manor Park at around 1:30 p.m. on February 1st on a report of someone waving a knife by the playground.

Officers located a man matching the description they were given. The man unsheathed a knife from his waistband, stating he wanted to die and wanted officers to shoot him. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and told him to drop the knife.

Police used tasers on the man when he continued walking towards them with the knife. H was detained and taken to Saint Marys Campus for further medical and mental health services.