RPD: Burglars targeting Asian community members

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police believe burglars are targeting Asian residents in recent break-ins.

According to communications coordinator Amanda Grayson, RPD received five burglary reports between Nov. 13 and Dec. 3 wherein Asian victims returned home to find their houses ransacked.

Most of the cases were in NW Rochester and involved forced entry through a door or window.

Cash, jewelry, passports and other valuables were taken, Grayson added.

The dates and locations of the break-ins are below:

11/13/2024 2700 block of Kenosha Lane NW

11/28/2024 3600 block Nottingham Drive NW

12/2/2024 2700 block of Boulder Ridge Drive NW

12/3/2024 4300 block of Fern Avenue SE

12/3/2024 1400 block of 48 Street NW

Rochester police have requested that anyone with information about the break-ins or other suspicious activity call dispatch at 507-328-6800. Tips can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477 or rochesterolmstedcrimestoppers.org.