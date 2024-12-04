RPD: Burglars targeting Asian community members

By KAALTV
MGN / photo illustration, crime and courts

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police believe burglars are targeting Asian residents in recent break-ins.

According to communications coordinator Amanda Grayson, RPD received five burglary reports between Nov. 13 and Dec. 3 wherein Asian victims returned home to find their houses ransacked.

Most of the cases were in NW Rochester and involved forced entry through a door or window.

Cash, jewelry, passports and other valuables were taken, Grayson added.

The dates and locations of the break-ins are below:

  • 11/13/2024        2700 block of Kenosha Lane NW
  • 11/28/2024        3600 block Nottingham Drive NW
  • 12/2/2024          2700 block of Boulder Ridge Drive NW
  • 12/3/2024          4300 block of Fern Avenue SE
  • 12/3/2024          1400 block of 48 Street NW

Rochester police have requested that anyone with information about the break-ins or other suspicious activity call dispatch at 507-328-6800. Tips can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477 or rochesterolmstedcrimestoppers.org.