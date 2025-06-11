RPD arrests suspect in string of Rochester area ATM burglaries

(ABC 6 News) – Jason Krukow, a 47-year-old Pine Island man has been arrested in connection to a string of ATM burglaries in Rochester and Byron.

Rochester Police Department made the arrest on Tuesday, June 10, after a search warrant was served at his residence and other places involved in the investigation.

Krukow faces charges for 1st Degree Damage to Property, 2nd Degree Burglary, and 2nd and 3rd Degree Damage to Property.

The charges follow an investigation by RPD on a string of ATM burglaries at businesses in Rochester and the surrounding area since March.

Those include Whistle Binkies on March 5, Zen Fusion on March 18, Chip Shots on March 31, Byron High School on April 7, Rochester Sand and Gravel on April 13, and Haley Comfort System/The Purple Goat on April 17.