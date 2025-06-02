RPD arrests man for alleged bike thefts

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man reportedly experiencing homelessness is charged for trying to steal an e-bike, according to Rochester Police Department.

On Sunday, June 1 around 6:30 a.m., RPD says officers responded to an attempted bike theft at Saint Marys hospital. Security officers say they saw 26-year-old Matthew King, registered as homeless in Rochester, trying to cut the lock of an e-bike.

King is also suspected of stealing another bike from the campus a few days earlier.

He faces charges of Felony Theft and Possession of Burglary/Theft Tools.