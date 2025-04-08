RPD announces dates and locations for Safe City Nights

(ABC 6 News) – On Tuesday, Rochester Police Department announced the 2025 dates and locations for Safe City Nights.

Safe City Nights is a series of community engagement events across the City of Rochester, welcoming the public to mingle local first responders. This year’s series includes four gatherings with free food and fun activities with police, firefighters, and other public safety and City partners.

2025 Dates and Locations

June 10, 6-8 p.m. at Gibbs Elementary (5525 56th St NW)

July 8, 6-8 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary (1201 10th Ave NE)

July 22, 6-8 p.m. at Bishop Elementary (406 36th Ave NW)

August 12, 6-8 p.m. at Franklin Elementary (1801 9th Ave SE)

Activities and Attractions (varies by event)

K9 team demonstration

Rochester Fire Department demonstration

Live DJ

Scavenger Hunt

Giveaways

It will be the 7th Safe City Nights since RPD first launched the series in 2019. Everyone is invited to attend the community-wide event.