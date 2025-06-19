RPD and past addicts talk stigma and resources available following 5 overdose deaths this week in Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- There have been nine overdose deaths in Rochester already in 2025, surpassing the four in all of 2024.

With five deaths this week in the Med City, Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin, said he believes numbers are that high due to the number of narcotics circulating right now.

“You don’t know the potency level of the drug, and that’s why it’s so complicated to deal with,” Franklin said.

The department is now wanting to shed more light on what is called the Police Assisted Recovery Program, a voluntary effort designed to get those struggling into pre treatment before seeking more long term addiction care.

“When you’re in a PAR bed or a pre-treatment bed, you work with substance who help you create a path to getting better, a path to recovery, and that usually means going to some sort of treatment center to start your journey,” said Teri Dose, service provider with RPD.

But it’s not just a matter of receiving long term care, but the process of getting there. Former addicts say some of the challenges that may prevent people from going to rehab after an overdose include leaving family. But they say it needs to be done.

“We got to focus on us. You got to give yourself some time and patience to be able to gather yourself, and just kind of know what’s going on with your body, and what you’re going through,” said Miriam Vazquez, Member of the Community Recovery group in Austin.

A big key, is understanding that there are all kinds of resources out there to help.

“The different meetings. The different pure recovery specialists, recovery coaches that are available. A lot of people have never heard of them, a lot of people don’t know what kind of services they do,” said Bridgette Trimble, Community Recovery Group Leader.

If you are struggling with addiction, resources for help are available below.

RPD Police Assisted Recovery Program

Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge

Olmsted County DART Program

Doc’s Recovery House