RPD and OCSO announce annual Night to Unite

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are getting ready to celebrate Night to Unite in August.

The event, happening this year on Tuesday, August 5th, is part of National Night Out. Millions across the country will gather to promote neighborhood unity and police-community partnerships to create safer communities.

RPD and OCSO is encouraging community members to organize gatherings and register them at RochOlmstedUnite.com by Thursday, July 31. Officers and other first responders will visit as many neighborhood celebrations as possible.

In a statement, Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said “building a safer community starts with knowing your neighbors. Night to Unite is a great opportunity to come together and strengthen our connections in support of a safer Rochester.”

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson added “The goals of Night to Unite and our Sheriff’s Office mission statement are intertwined, to promote and protect well-being, safety, and security of all people in our community. We look forward to joining with our friends and neighbors again this year to work towards those common goals here in Olmsted County. We will see you in your neighborhood on August 5!”