Rotary Club donates almanacs to students

(ABC 6 News) – For the past 17 years, the Rotary Club of Greater Rochester has invested in education by donating dictionaries to local third graders.

The Club hopes the effort will improve children’s literacy rates.

But this year, the Rotary Club is trying something different; instead of a dictionary, students went home with a copy of the Old Farmers Almanac For Kids.

“Our goal for these types of projects is to stimulate interest in vocabulary and reading. So, with the almanac, going through the table of contents, there’s so many fun thing available for them,” said Patricia McCleese, the district governor of Rochester Greater Rotary Club