Roseville SeaQuest animals have been relocated

(ABC 6 News) — After the SeaQuest in Roseville closed, every animal that was stranded at the aquarium has now been relocated.

SeaQuest shut down about a year after dangerous conditions were uncovered that put both animals and people at risk.

Wallabies at the Minnesota Zoo are just two of the 1400 animals relocated through a network of accredited facilities across the Midwest.

Lake Superior Zoo, Como Zoo, and others have also taken in animals from SeaQuest. The effort has stretched as far as Texas.