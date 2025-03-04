Rose Creek special election draws concerns of corruption in city council

In Rose Creek, some are calling foul when it comes to who's sitting on the city council. It surrounds an upcoming special election, which was supposed to appear on last November's ballots.

(ABC 6 News) – In Rose Creek, some are calling foul when it comes to who’s sitting on the city council. It surrounds an upcoming special election, which was supposed to appear on last November’s ballots. However, that never happened and some in the community are wondering why.

Tim and Cammy Harrison call Rose Creek home, and they have some concerns.

“They did this same thing two years ago with a council seat and then but yet two years later everybody just forgot about it and just let it go?” Tim said.

They say, this special election and the circumstances surrounding it are confusing.

A similar situation happened in 2022, with that November’s election quickly clearing up who would fill the city council’s empty seat.

However, despite experience with proper procedures and the same city leaders, that didn’t happen this time.

“It’s just hard to believe that everybody missed the fact that this… that job needed to be put on the ballot,” said Tim.

That’s why some in the community signed a letter to a Mower County judge asking to remove Tom Lewison from his seat until the special election.

Lewison was appointed to the city council at the beginning of 2024. It’s his seat that’s up for election and was supposed to be on the November ballot.

Sheryl Taylor, another resident of the city, agrees with the concerns, and believes there are ulterior motives between Lewison and the City Clerk.

Just weeks after the county auditor discovered the election mistake, Lewison argued the clerk – who’s in charge of preparing ballots – should get a raise after that month’s city council meeting had ended.

“That’s incorrect on so many different levels,” Taylor said. “It’s hiding it from the public, it’s doing it after a meeting has been closed, and it needs to be discussed in a public forum.”

For over a week, ABC 6 attempted contacting the city to respond to these claims, but was met with silence.

That is, until ABC 6 showed up at the city’s most recent council meeting, where the city clerk denied an interview due to the city’s attorney advising them not to.

The special election is currently scheduled for April 8, with Tom Lewison and one other, Wendy Nelson, on the ballot.