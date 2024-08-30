Rosa Parks Charter High School to close its doors

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Rosa Parks Charter High School will be closing its doors on October 10 after 25 years of operation.

The closure comes after a months-long investigation into claims made against the school of inadequate staffing, lack of professional boundaries and more.

In April, the Minnesota Guild of Public Charter Schools, the school’s authorizer, sent a letter of concern to the school after receiving the allegations.

About a month later, the school was placed under intervention, according to a representative for the Guild, because the Guild’s board did not think that the allegations had been resolved.

The Guild was not able to go into specifics about the complaints because there are minors involved, but did say that the allegations were serious and concerning. The school denies these allegations.

The school then hired a third-party investigator to disprove these claims, and asked their families for letters supporting the school.

The school had a formal hearing with the Guild on Aug. 22 to present testimony to disprove the allegations against them, but representatives from the Guild said there was not enough evidence to alleviate their concerns.

“It was a warranted a necessary decision that the Minnesota Guild board made, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s still heartbreaking,” James Zacchini, Executive Director of the Minnesota Guild of Public Charter Schools, said.

On Aug. 27, just days before the start of the new school year, the Guild made its decision to close the school, something that has been devastating and confusing for many families of the school.

The next steps will be for the school to come up with a closure plan and help its students get into new schools.

ROSA was not available for comment on Thursday, but said more information would be released by the time school starts on Sept. 3.