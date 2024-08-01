Rosa Parks Charter High School staff, parents share support for school facing closure

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Following the Rosa Parks Charter High School’s school board meeting on Thursday, July 25, families with students at the school received another letter outlining what could happen now that the school is facing a potential closure.

Parents and staff of the school were shocked by this, including Margaret Dow whose child graduated from the school one-year ago.

“The community is small, the number of children attending is small, but they’re kids that couldn’t thrive anywhere else,” Dow said.

Dow said the school saved her child’s life, seeing them go from struggling with depression and anxiety around school to thriving at Rosa and graduating as valedictorian.

Allegations of lacking professional boundaries, inadequate staffing and more were levied against the school earlier this year.

In April, the Minnesota Guild of Public Charter Schools, the school’s authorizer, sent a letter of concern to the school after receiving the allegations.

About a month later, the school was placed under intervention, according to a representative for the Guild, because the Guild’s board did not think that the allegations had been resolved.

The school board for Rosa was required to hire a third-party investigator to look into these allegations under the terms of the intervention, according to James Zacchini, the executive director of the Minnesota Guild of Public Charter Schools.

“That’s what drove the issuance of the closure notice, and not because we intend or want to close the school, but because certain information came to light and we have to stay within the law and within our contract with Rosa Parks to give them an opportunity to respond,” Zacchini said.

Zacchini said the Guild’s board does not want to see the school close, and that the Guild fully supports the mission of Rosa.

Zacchini added that the issuance of a closure does not necessarily mean that the school will close, but is giving the school an opportunity to come before the guild’s board to respond to the allegations.

Jason Helm, the executive director for Rosa, said that the school board did not find anything that was done incorrectly during the investigation.

The school is now waiting for their hearing with the guild, and has gathered support from students, parents and alumni of the school to present to the Guild’s board at the hearing.

A date for that hearing has not been set, but Zacchini said the board is expected to have a final decision on the possible closure before the start of the school year in September.