(ABC 6 News) – The Root River in Lanesboro is back in the normal range for safe recreation on the water.

According to Joe Goetzke, the Executive Director of the Lanesboro Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center, the river is now open following a weeks-long period of it being too high and fast for safe activities.

Goetzke says the period of no river recreation was tough on local outfitters, so they are happy to get back on the water.