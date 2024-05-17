Ronald McDonald House celebrating 5-year expansion

(ABC 6 News) – The Ronald McDonald House in Rochester is celebrating its 5-year expansion anniversary.

In 2019 the charity expanded from 42 rooms to 70 rooms, making it one of the largest in the country.

Before the expansion, the Ronald McDonald House was forced to turn families, in need, away.

“Our mission is to be able to support families with a home away from home as well as other critical services while their child is receiving medical care here in Rochester. We do provide them a free place to stay but we also have meals for them, we have programing activities, and we support them in a holistic way so that they can keep their focus in their kiddo while they are in treatment,” Nick Mueller, CEO, Ronald McDonald House.

With the 70 rooms, just last year, they were able to serve a record 1100 families.