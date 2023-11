(ABC 6 News) – Earlier today in Olmsted County, a 59-year old South Dakota woman sustained life threatening injuries after a crash on Interstate-90 in which her car rolled over.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, her vehicle rolled over into the median.

The crash resulted in a closing of I-90 for a short period.

Crash reports noted a Mayo 1 helicopter responded to the scene, taking the woman to Mayo Clinic St. Marys campus.