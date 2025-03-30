Rollover crash on Hwy 52 near Cannon Falls

(ABC 6 News) – Traffic slowed down on Hwy 52 near Cannon Falls on Sunday afternoon due to a single-vehicle rollover crash.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just after 2:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Hwy 52 and Skunk Hollow Trail in Leon Township.

MSP says a Chevrolet Cruze lost control and rolled over, ending up in the median ditch. Video of the scene taken just after 3 p.m. showed the car still on it’s side in the median.

A 22-year-old female driver from Cokato suffered possible injuries from the crash.

Drivers in the area at the time of the crash note there was a rain/sleet mix on the roads.

The scene has since been cleared with traffic flowing freely once again.