Roger Crews on trial for murder; accused of killing wife last year in Hancock County

(ABC 6 News) — A jury in Hancock County on Wednesday heard graphic evidence from Roger Crews, who is accused of killing his wife, Karen, nearly a year ago.

The jury heard testimony on Wednesday directly from the defendant in a video interview conducted with police after he turned himself in to police in Albert Lea.

Crews talked at length for almost two hours and was incredibly graphic in his language. The interview was hours after prosecutors say he brutally beat his estranged wife to death.

Accusations of domestic violence, drug abuse, and Crews’ state of despair all painted a picture of the relationship described by investigators as a roller coaster.

Crews admitted to blacking out after hitting his wife at their home in Woden, but he has pled not guilty. The defense for Crews attempted to suppress the video evidence but was overruled with the judge finding his testimony was voluntary, and Crews was read his Miranda Rights.

The state presented autopsy photos of Karen Crews’ body found zip-tied, beaten, lacerated, and strangled.

If convicted, Crews faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Wednesday was Day 3 of the trial and is expected to take place over five days. The judge said he expects it to be concluded by Friday.

The defense will begin presenting their counterarguments on Thursday.