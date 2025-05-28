ROCOG meets to discuss transit plan

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Olmsted Council of Governments (ROCOG) is working to figure out its plan for the next 25 years.

The council met on Wednesday to go over the latest details of its plan to develop transportation, including identifying some of the public’s greatest concerns.

Some key themes addressed include an over-reliance on personal vehicles to get around and gaps in the public transit system.

“There are some areas that we need to focus on more, and so it’s looking at, you know, those plans and that feedback to develop into key takeaways for the plan that we can use to make better decisions going forward,” said Karli McElroy, the senior planner of ROCOG.

The council also looked at current and future transportation projects throughout the county that would be the focus of those results.

The final plan is set to be approved later this year.

For more information on that plan and how you can provide input, click here.