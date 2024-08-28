ROCOG hosts monthly meeting asking for comment on transportation plan

(ABC 6 News)- The Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments Policy Board sat down Wednesday during it’s monthly meeting to discuss transportation improvements to areas of Rochester set to begin in 2025.

This meeting gave anyone an opportunity to provide verbal comments to the board on their thoughts on the plan. With certain non-profit organizations urging there to be more of a focus on it with an increasing population.

“We would ask that with an anticipated population growth of 60,000 people in the county by 2045 that transportation planning must rise to the equation by centering efforts on public transit and active transportation,” said Matt Lynch, the president of We Bike Rochester.

A formal open comment period will occur up to September 16th with the ROCOG 2025-2028 tip set to be considered for adoption on September 25th.