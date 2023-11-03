Rockabilly Holiday Show coming to Pine Island

(ABC 6 News) – Kick off the holiday season with hits from some of your favorite artists!

David Keiski and his band are coming to the Olde Pine Theater, getting you into the holiday spirit with Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis, Johnny Cash and more!

Keiski portrays different characters to perform with his band, his wit and joy on stage are contagious.

The show is Saturday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online starting at $20.

VIP ticket holders with also receive Keiski’s new CD ‘Lonely Blue Dreams.’