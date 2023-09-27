Rock hits windshield of vehicle driving on Hwy 14

(ABC 6 News) — Traffic was slowed Wednesday morning after a rock hit the windshield of an SUV on Highway 14 in Rochester.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a large rock was either kicked up from the road or fell out of the back of a truck and hit the windshield on the driver’s side of the SUV. It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 14 eastbound between West Circle Drive and Highway 52. The driver immediately pulled over to avoid crashing

Troopers said there were no injuries, and they don’t think the rock hitting the windshield was intentional.