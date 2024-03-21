Rochester’s Youth of the Year

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester has named Rochester’s Baylie Chappuis as Minnesota’s Youth of the year.

The Rochester Club calls Chappuis a strong leader who truly embodies the city’s values of leadership, service and academic excellence.

Chappuis will go on to represent Minnesota at the Midwest Regional Youth of The Year Competition in June.