Rochester’s Virtual Juneteenth Edition Launches Wednesday at 2 PM

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Branch of the NAACP will be launching a virtual Juneteenth edition starting Wednesday, June 19th at 2 PM.

The virtual edition will be live on the Rochester NAACP website and provide a means to celebrate the holiday for all community members who may have missed last Saturday’s 19th annual celebration due to weather concerns.

This Juneteenth event will feature video highlights and a Juneteenth Photo Gallery on items including the Rochester Branch NAACP Calls to action, history of Juneteenth, dance performances, crowning of Mr. and Miss Juneteenth by Journie, poetry and musical performances, spoken word pieces, and more.

Participants can purchase Juneteenth t-shirts, support black-owned and diverse businesses, and enter a raffle to be eligible for multiple prizes.