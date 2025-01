(ABC 6 News) — Rochester’s first baby of 2025 was born at Olmsted Medical Center on New Year’s Day morning.

A baby boy, Milo Steven Wilgenbusch, was born at 8:24 a.m. on New Year’s Day. He came into the world at nine pounds, 14 ounces and 21 and a quarter inches tall.

Parents Megan and Kevin Wilgenbusch shared these photos of Rochester’s New Year’s baby: