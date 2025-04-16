Rochester’s greenhouse gas emissions are dropping

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — There is good news in the fight against greenhouse gases as a new report from the City of Rochester shows greenhouse gas emissions are dropping in the city.

Specifically, emissions had reduced by 28% from 2007 to 2023, including emissions from building energy and vehicle travel.

The drop comes despite a growing population in the Med City.

The City of Rochester’s goal is to see a reduction of 50% by 2030.