Rochester’s east playground temporary closure at Soldiers Field Memorial Park

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester families may have to take their kids elsewhere to play as Soldiers Field Memorial Park temporarily closes.

The city announced the closure of the east playground at Soldier’s Field Memorial Park on Friday, as part of a larger renovation project.

New playground equipment will be installed as part of the $22 million investment for improving the park.

The park will close on April 1 and is expected to reopen on May 15.