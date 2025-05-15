Rochester’s citywide garage sale sees double the participation of last year

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The signs are up and garage doors open as neighborhoods across the Med City are gearing up for the 2025 citywide garage sale, and at more than 100 different locations it’s nearly double that of last year’s.

If you’re in the market for just about anything, and shopping on a budget, this may just be the weekend for you.

Sellers are out in force.

“We’re taking time off our busy schedules to do this and so we want to maximize that opportunity,” said Justin Anderson, a first year participant of the citywide sale who’s looking to offload a collection of hundreds of books.

Some include non-profit, Doc’s Recovery Center, which is using the weekend as an opportunity to raise funds for the peer support and housing it provides to those recovering from addiction.

“We had a lot of our employees and people in the community donate items for the sale,” said Cedric Weathersbee, the men’s program manager for the center.

There’s also folks like Gregory and Pam Nelson, who are taking inspiration from the concept of Swedish death cleaning to declutter before their kids have to.

“Obviously our kids don’t want this stuff,” said Gregory. “(This is) just an opportunity to say thank you to many of these things that have provided joy over the years.”

Whatever the reason people are selling though, the reason others might be buying may be more similar.

Charles Lindsey is an associate professor of marketing at the University at Buffalo School of Management, specializing in consumer behavior.

He says a volatile economy like what we’re dealing with now might push people away from traditional retail and into the secondhand market.

“I look at (garage sales) as sort of the equivalent of a retail pop-up,” he said. “Typically when there is economic uncertainty, consumer confidence goes down, and so we tend to be more risk averse when it comes to our purchases.”

That’s reflected in the data as well.

Some estimates put the U.S. secondhand market at around $50 billion and growing.

ThredUp, an online secondhand store that annually releases their Resale Report, says the U.S. secondhand apparel market is expected to reach $74 billion by 2029, with an average growth rate of 9%.

It also says nearly two thirds of consumers shopped secondhand, and one of the biggest drivers of the shift is in younger generations looking to save money and shop sustainably.

At the garage sales, that translates back to the sellers, who are looking to offer their belongings a second life and their customers a better deal.

“It keeps things out of the landfill,” said Pam Nelson. “You feel like you’re recycling things and people are happy to get something for not very expensive. You can still shop and you still have money left in your wallet when you’re done.”