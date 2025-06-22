Rochesterfest Treasure Hunt: Clue #2

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochesterfest Treasure Hunt has returned!

Over the next few days, new clues will be revealed for those hunting for the Rochesterfest medallion, and the person who finds it will also receive a $500 prize.

If you find the medallion, call 507-722-6999 or 507-285-8769.

Here is clue #2:

To claim your prize, let instincts lead,

Through shaded trails and silent reed.

Where faithful watchers guard the lane,

And leafy whispers call your name.

Among the green, begin your quest —

A hidden token waits with rest.

Clue Schedule:

Clue #1: Saturday, June 21

Clue #2: Sunday, June 22

Clue #3: Monday, June 23

Clue #4: Tuesday, June 24

Clue #5: Wednesday, June 25

Clue #6: Thursday, June 26

For more information on this year’s Rochesterfest, click here.