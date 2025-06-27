Rochesterfest releases updated schedule for Friday

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) – After two days of rained out events for Rochesterfest due to severe weather, many events have been pushed to Friday, June 27th.

A tribute to Veterans and First Responders that was initially set for Wednesday will now happen at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Also happening today will be the Magical Afternoon Princess Party from 4 to 6 p.m.

Million Dollar Shoutout has been extended on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot air balloons will also be returning at 6 p.m. There are three of them: POW, Liberty Bell, and the Remax Balloon.

Below is a list of other events that will be happening on Friday:

  • 11:00 am  Little Buddy Tractor Pull for kids 4-11
  • 66 non-profit organizations will be setting up booths Friday and Saturday
  • 11:00  Rumba Dance Lessons
  • 10:00-2:00  Million Dollar Shootout–an extra day to win $1,000,000
  • 10:00-1:00  Paws and Claws Adoption Event
  • 11:00 am  K9 Police Dog Demonstration
  • 11:00 am Bucket the Dog–Frisbee exhibition
  • 11:00 am  Kite Flying Exhibition
  • 11:00 am Fencing Demonstration on Stage.  Lessons off stage
  • 12:00  Amanda Grace Band
  • 2:30 pm  Fox Trot Dance Lessons–I can see Charlie doing this
  • 3:00  pm Uptown Jazz Band
  • 4:00-7:00  Kaptain Kirby Train Rides
  • 4:00-6:00  Magical Afternoon Party–Meet the Princesses
  • 5:00– Spark the World–A Global Dance Journey
  • 5:30  Ceremony to honor the Veterans and First Responders–Soldier’s Field Memorial
  • 6:00  Matt Class by Pilates
  • 6:00  Hot Air Balloons–POW Balloon, Liberty Bell Balloon, and the Remax Balloon–all by the baseball field
  • 6:00  Date Night
  • 6:00  The Rockin’ Hep Cats
  • 8:30  The Jae Havoc and the Make Believe Friends band