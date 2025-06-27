Rochesterfest releases updated schedule for Friday

(ABC 6 News) – After two days of rained out events for Rochesterfest due to severe weather, many events have been pushed to Friday, June 27th.

A tribute to Veterans and First Responders that was initially set for Wednesday will now happen at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Also happening today will be the Magical Afternoon Princess Party from 4 to 6 p.m.

Million Dollar Shoutout has been extended on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot air balloons will also be returning at 6 p.m. There are three of them: POW, Liberty Bell, and the Remax Balloon.

Below is a list of other events that will be happening on Friday:

11:00 am Little Buddy Tractor Pull for kids 4-11

66 non-profit organizations will be setting up booths Friday and Saturday

11:00 Rumba Dance Lessons

10:00-2:00 Million Dollar Shootout–an extra day to win $1,000,000

10:00-1:00 Paws and Claws Adoption Event

11:00 am K9 Police Dog Demonstration

11:00 am Bucket the Dog–Frisbee exhibition

11:00 am Kite Flying Exhibition

11:00 am Fencing Demonstration on Stage. Lessons off stage

12:00 Amanda Grace Band

2:30 pm Fox Trot Dance Lessons–I can see Charlie doing this

3:00 pm Uptown Jazz Band

4:00-7:00 Kaptain Kirby Train Rides

4:00-6:00 Magical Afternoon Party–Meet the Princesses

5:00– Spark the World–A Global Dance Journey

5:30 Ceremony to honor the Veterans and First Responders–Soldier’s Field Memorial

6:00 Matt Class by Pilates

6:00 Hot Air Balloons–POW Balloon, Liberty Bell Balloon, and the Remax Balloon–all by the baseball field

6:00 Date Night

6:00 The Rockin’ Hep Cats

8:30 The Jae Havoc and the Make Believe Friends band