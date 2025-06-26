Rochesterfest events canceled Thursday due to weather

(ABC 6 News) — Rochesterfest has announced that events have been canceled for Thursday, June 26 due to inclement weather.

Rochesterfest said the decision came after consulting with local law enforcement and the National Weather Service, and it was in the best interest of the safety of volunteers, food vendors, exhibitors, and attendees.

The following events at Rochesterfest are scheduled for Friday:

America’s Freedom Tribute — All day

Paws and Claws Adoption Event–10:00 a.m.

K9 Police Dog demonstration–11:00 a.m.

Kite Flying Exhibition-11:00 a.m.

Little Buddies Tractor Pull–11:00 a.m.

Fencing Demonstration–11:00 a.m.

Amanda Grace Band–noon

Uptown Jazz Band–3:00 p.m.

Date Night–6:00 p.m.

Kaptain Kirby Train Rides–4:00-7:00 p.m.

Spark the World–A Global Dance Journey- 5:00 p.m.

The Rockin Hep Cats–6:00 p.m.

Jae Havoc and the Make Believe Friends–8:30 p.m.

For more information on Rochesterfest, click here.