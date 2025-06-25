Rochesterfest Day 2: Salsa and Astronomy

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The second day of Rochesterfest 2025 featured a wide variety of fun and games for people of all ages.

Some of the music people danced along to throughout the day included Salsa del Soul, Soul Train, and even a Taylor Swift themed karaoke night.

For those looking for a bite to eat, fan favorite fair foods like mini donuts and funnel cake were popular picks, in addition to the many food trucks there.

Kids got to burn some energy by participating in a game of laser tag put on by Camp Victory.

One group setting up a booth at Rochesterfest for the first time is the Rochester Astronomy Club.

They were letting people get a safe look at the sun by using several different telescopes.

“We have special filters that protect your eyes for that. And we’re just giving people another opportunity to do something they may have never done before.” said Rochester Astronomy Club member Mike Carlin.

If you missed the Astronomy Club on June 24, they’ll be back at Rochesterfest on Saturday, June 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They’ll also be holding a public sky observing on June 28 at Root River Park at 9:45 p.m.