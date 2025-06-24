Rochesterfest announces medallion has been found

(ABC 6 News) — Rochesterfest has announced that the medallion has been found, ending this year’s treasure hunt.

The medallion was hidden in the Cascade Creek Park sign, according to a social media post made by the Rochesterfest page.

“We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who joined the hunt, braved the clues, and made this tradition so much fun for our community. Your enthusiasm and adventurous spirit make Rochesterfest truly special every year,” Rochesterfest said in its Facebook post.