Rochesterfest announces Grand Marshal opportunity

(ABC 6 News) — Rochesterfest announced Wednesday it has an opportunity for one resident to join the Rochesterfest Grand Parade as Grand Marshal. The parade will take place Saturday, June 29 — the culmination of the five-day festival. A full schedule is on the festival’s website.

The contest is open to individuals ages 12 and up. For applicants under 18, a parent or guardian must accompany the winner during the parade. The deadline to enter is Monday, June 10.

To enter, participants must complete an application form on the festival’s website. Organizers encourage applicants to emphasize how their dream would contribute to enhancing health, peace, joy, and/or compassion for Rochester.

The theme of 2024’s festival is “Live Your Dream,” and event organizers seek someone who “embodies the spirit of aspiration and communication involvement,” in an release provided to ABC 6 News.

Rochesterfest is an annual summer celebration, held in Rochester, dedicated to bringing the community together for fun, entertainment and cultural enrichment. With a wide range of events and activities, Rochesterfest celebrates the vibrant spirit of the city and its residents.