Rochester woman speaks out on bike path safety, RPD confirms two other encounters

A woman who says she was chased on a bike path in Rochester is speaking out.

(ABC 6 News) – Shannie Singh was running along a bike path near Century High School on June 10 when she stopped in her tracks after a vehicle ahead of her sat with its lights on a few feet ahead of her.

Singh said a man pointed a flashlight at her and she grew uneasy about the situation prompting her to bolt the other direction cutting through her neighbor’s yard to get to her home.

Singh’s encounter is part of a string of events involving people on bike paths. The day after Singh ran home in fear, she saw Rochester police (RPD) responded to a similar incident in Southwest Rochester where a man grabbed a woman from behind and simulated sexual acts.

Then on June 13, RPD responded to a woman who was sleeping on a bike path in Southeast Rochester. The woman said she was struck in the face multiple times by a man and threatened to harm her.

Singh said while the experience was terrifying, she won’t let it stop her from living her life.

“I can’t let a predator like that make me feel unsafe to not go out and go outside and do what I love, I love to run,” Singh said.

Akira Thomas, Singh’s daughter, also likes to run. She said it’s a way for the two to bond, but after hearing what happened to her mother, Thomas took a step away from running.

“I’ve been wanting to get more into running but now I’m just scared to go anywhere,” Thomas said.

Thomas is heading to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in the fall and while she doesn’t want to stop running, she plans to prioritize her safety.

“I will definitely go with a group of people and bring pepper spray or something like that,” Thomas said.

The string of events in the Med City has Marcus West extra aware when he’s out on the bike paths.

“I stay safe by being vigilant, you know pay attention. Look for things that don’t look right, that don’t fit in,” West said.

He wanted to remind people to take care of each other at all times.

“We protect them all and we all just stick together and we walk these paths together,” West said.

Rochester police tell ABC 6 that you should always be aware of your surroundings when in public and to immediately call 911 if you see anything suspicious.

