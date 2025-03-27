Rochester woman sentenced to 180 days in jail, 5 years’ stay for arson

(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester woman was sentenced to 180 days in jail and five years’ stay for arson on Thursday.

Sesen Tesfay, 24, was charged with 1st-degree arson for a fire at Peace United Church in April 2022 that caused $4 million in damages.

Tesfay was also originally charged with 2nd-degree burglary of a government, religious, historic, or school building, 1st-degree damage to property, and theft. Those charges were dismissed in a plea deal she took in September of 2024.

Tesfay will serve her 180 days of jail time at the Olmsted County Jail. She will then serve five years of stay, similar to probation. However, if she commits a crime during those five years, she will be forced to serve a 57-year prison sentence at the St. Cloud Minnesota Correctional Facility.

Tesfay also must pay $2640 in restitution.