Rochester woman scammed out of $2,000

(ABC 6 News) – A 30-year-old Rochester woman was scammed out of $2,000 Thursday afternoon, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).

RPD says the scammer called the woman and demanded ransom money. They were speaking in Spanish and claimed they kidnapped her daughter and wanted money right away.

The scammer told the woman if she did not give them money, they would kill her daughter.

They then told the woman to stay on the phone, go to a market near 9 St. SE and Broadway Ave. S., and transfer money to an account in Mexico. RPD says the scammer knew personal information about the woman and her daughter, and used it to be convincing.

According to RPD, the daughter was never kidnapped and later arrived home after school. There are no arrests so far.

RPD is currently investigating the incident. It is not known at the time how the scammer got the woman’s personal information.