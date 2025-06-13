Rochester woman says she was attacked on a bike path

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police Department says a woman reported being attacked while she was sleeping on a bike path early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 600 block of 10 Ave. SE around 4 a.m., where they found a woman with injuries to her face, according to RPD.

The woman reported she was sleeping on a nearby bike path when a man hit her in the face multiple times and threatened to harm her. RPD says she was able to escape and ran to a nearby residence for help.

The suspect is described as a short Black man, about 18-20 years old, wearing a blue sweatshirt and multi-colored pants. Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Detective Craig Jacobsen at 507-328-6800.

RPD is encouraging people to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings when using bike paths and trails.