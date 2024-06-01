Rochester woman reunites with her rescuers

After narrowly escaping with her life after a house fire in February of 2023, a Rochester woman on Friday paid a visit to the emergency responders who pulled her from the flames.

The Rochester Fire Department cited firefighters Caleb Feine, Tom Lovett, Brady Nelson and Ketin Mackow for meritorious service in their heroic rescue of Kristin Haskins.

“We’re not here to do it for the honors,” said Nelson. “We do it because we love it, we want to protect our citizens and that’s really what it comes down to.”

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the 500 block on 3rd Ave NW Rochester. A neighbor noticed the home engulfed in flames and called 911.

R.F.D. crews entered the structure and found Haskins unresponsive in her bedroom. She was extracted from the burning home and transported from the scene to St. Marys Hospital.

Haskins suffered severe burns and related blood clots, requiring amputation of her right hand and a portion of her foot. One of Haskins’ dogs perished in the fire, another was rescued.

Now on the road to recovery, she was welcomed to R.F.D. Station #1 to meet the crew for the first time since the fire.

“There’s not a crew on this department that wouldn’t have done and reacted and really served at that high level the same way we did that night so the citizens of Rochester should feel very, very safe in knowing that there’s really highly skilled professionals working here.”