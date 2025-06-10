Rochester woman criminally charged in rental scam

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman faces theft charges after allegedly scamming a man out of rent for a property she didn’t own.

Cara Lynn Schott, 60, was arrested May 9 on a charge of theft by swindling.

According to court documents, Rochester police spoke to a man May 31, who said he was looking for a Rochester rental property, had found a unit online, and had communicated with two people — one of whom was later identified as Schott.

According to court documents, the man met with Schott May 24 and gave her a check for $1,600, and wired her $650 two days later for the first month’s rent and a security deposit.

However, Schott did not own the property the man hoped to rent, as he later learned from the listing agent.

According to court documents, Schott told police she didn’t have any legal right to rent the house, but had accepted and cashed a check from the victim.

Schott was released on $0 bail with conditions June 10. Her next hearing is scheduled for July 29.