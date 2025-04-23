Rochester woman charged with assault after swinging knife at man, dog during March altercation

(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester woman is facing charges after losing control of her dog during an altercation and swinging a knife at a man and his dog.

Debra Ann Pruitt, 63, has been charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and 5th-degree assault for intentionally inflicting bodily harm.

Court documents state that at around 10 p.m. on March 17, RPD officers responded reports of an assault in northern Rochester.

An officer spoke with the victim, who said he was walking back from a park with his dog when Pruitt lost control of her dog, and it ran up and attacked the victim’s dog. Pruitt allegedly then came up to the dogs with a knife and attempted to break up the altercation by stabbing at the victim’s dog.

Court documents state that the victim eventually pinned Pruitt to the ground to try to get the knife away from her, at which point Pruitt stabbed at the victim and cut his hands. Officers observed the cuts on his hands and found a switchblade near where Pruitt was seated. The court documents state that surveillance footage showed Pruitt swinging the knife at the dogs and the victim.

A remote hearing was held for Pruitt on Tuesday, and a settlement conference is scheduled for July 15.