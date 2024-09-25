Rochester woman charged in SE stabbing

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday for an alleged stabbing in southeast Rochester.

Lashenda Lanise Dillard, 35, faces one charge of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one charge of domestic assault–inflicts or attempts to inflict bodily harm.

According to court documents Rochester police responded to a caller who said they had been stabbed.

Rochester police arrived after 2:30 a.m. Sept. 16 and allegedly formed a perimeter around the location, until a person with multiple abdominal wounds and a leg laceration exited.

The alleged victim was immediately moved to an ambulance for emergency medical care, where they told police Dillard “had multiple knives.”

According to court documents, the victim was taken in for surgery for multiple puncture and laceration wounds.

Police allegedly observed blood on the front doorstep and across the residence, then located Dillard, whose pants were covered in blood, according to court documents.

Police claim they found a meat fork with presumptive blood on it, as well as a steak knife and multiple cloth items that “appeared to be soaked in blood.”

Dillard was taken into custody and maintained that the alleged victim had not been injured in the residence, according to court documents.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16.