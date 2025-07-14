Rochester woman arrested after allegedly threatening staff at a Kwik Trip

(ABC 6 News) — A Rochester woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly causing a disturbance at a Kwik Trip.

Jamie Copeland, 41, has been charged with fifth-degree assault — two or more prior convictions within three years and simple robbery.

According to RPD, officers were dispatched to the Kwik Trip on Saturday, July 12 shortly before 6 a.m. on reports of a disturbance at the store.

Copeland allegedly was throwing items, attempting to steal merchandise, and threatening staff with a metal stick.

She was transported by MCAS for evaluation and treatment and later transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.