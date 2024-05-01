Rochester woman arrested after 100mph police chase

(ABC 6 News) — Around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, a deputy with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said they saw 32-year-old Alysa Mohs driving in the 2000 block of North Main Street in Stewartville.

The deputy knew that Mohs had an active warrant and tried to pull her over. However, the deputy said Mohs drove off, going as fast as 100 miles per hour. Deputies tried to stop her, but then ended the chase and lost sight of her.

A little while later, another deputy said they found Mohs in her vehicle in the ditch. Mohs allegedly refused to obey commands to get out of her car, and was seen smoking methamphetamine. Deputies got her out of the vehicle and arrested her. During the arrest, deputies said they also smelled alcohol on her breath.

Mohs was sent to Mayo Clinic Hospital – Saint Marys Campus to be evaluated. Pending test results, Mohs could face charges of 3rd-degree DWI, fleeing in a motor vehicle, and obstruction of justice.