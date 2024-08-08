Rochester Waste Management unveils new 14,000 square foot facility

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, Waste Management will be cleaning more than just the streets.

They unveiled their new 14,000 square foot facility to go with a new compressed natural gas facility that will power their 36 new CNG trucks.

CNG trucks run on 90% less emissions than the diesel trucks they will replace and they are quieter too.

The new facility and trucks have new safety features as well including sensors to detect oil leaks and on boarding computers to maximize the truck drivers efficiency.

With this 20 million dollar investment WM looks to make the cleanest part of garbage day, the garbage trucks.