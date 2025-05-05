Rochester Ward 4 residency case scheduled for November trial

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester residency challenge won’t go to trial until the week of Thanksgiving at the earliest, according to a May 5 scheduling conference.

Shortly after the Nov. 5 election, ousted Ward 4 representative Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick and several residents filed a civil motion in Olmsted County Court challenging Andy Friederichs, the Rochester housing developer elected to represent Ward 5.

Kirkpatrick and the residents requested the city review Friederichs’ residency and claimed he did not actually live in the district in which he ran.

In Olmsted County Court May 5, attorney Samuel Diehl – representing Andy Friederichs – said he planned to file a motion to dismiss the case altogether.

That motion hearing could not be scheduled until July 29, given the demands of Friederichs’ other attorney Harry Niska, who is currently serving in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

When Kirkpatrick requested an earlier timeline, Olmsted County judge Erin Lindhart Felten pointed out that the pretrial and trial would have to be at least 90 days after the motion hearing.

They settled on a pretrial hearing Nov. 14, followed by a jury trial beginning Nov. 24.